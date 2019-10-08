close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
Agencies
October 8, 2019

Israeli minister seeks ‘non-aggression’ pacts with Arab nations

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 8, 2019

JERUSALEM: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday he was seeking “non-aggression” agreements with Gulf Arab nations that do not formally recognise the country as a prelude to possible future peace deals.

Details of the proposal were not made public, but it was the latest sign of Israel’s push to improve ties with Gulf Arab nations with whom it has no formal diplomatic relations.

Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory has long served as a major factor preventing peace deals with Arab countries, but concerns over Iran are widely seen as having brought them closer in recent years.

“Recently, I have been promoting, under the backing of the United States, a political initiative to sign ‘non-aggression agreements’ with the Arab Gulf states,” Katz wrote on Twitter.

