PNF holds elections

ISLAMABAD: Captain(r) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Mudassar Razak Arain were unanimously elected as the chairman and president respectively of the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) for further four years (2019-2022).

Syed Gohar Raza was elected as the secretary general in the PNF general council meeting held in a local hotel in Karachi.