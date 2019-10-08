PNF holds elections

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Captain(r) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Mudassar Razak Arain were unanimously elected as the chairman and president respectively of the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) for further four years (2019-2022).
Syed Gohar Raza was elected as the secretary general in the PNF general council meeting held in a local hotel in Karachi.
