Tue Oct 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

PNF holds elections

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Captain(r) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Mudassar Razak Arain were unanimously elected as the chairman and president respectively of the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) for further four years (2019-2022).

Syed Gohar Raza was elected as the secretary general in the PNF general council meeting held in a local hotel in Karachi.

