Australia women continue winning spree

SYDNEY: Rachael Haynes’ maiden international century and Jess Jonassen’s four-wicket haul powered Australia to their 17th consecutive win in One-Day Internationals as they beat Sri Lanka by 110 runs in the second ODI in Brisbane on Monday.

It was the home side’s 16th win in the ICC Women’s Championship, and it gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

It also meant they equalled their own record for consecutive victories in ODIs, a feat they had previously achieved when they won 17 games on the trot from December 1997 to February 1999.

Haynes had scored a half-century in the first ODI, and she picked up where she left off at the Allan Border Field, putting on back-to-back century partnerships with Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning. The trio scored 232 runs between them after Australia opted to bat. The Victorian batter scored her maiden international century off 120 balls, before being dismissed for 118 in the 45th over. Her 132-ball stay included eight hits to the fence, and she was subsequently named Player of the Match. Healy scored 69 at over a run a ball, hitting ten fours and a six to give the innings early impetus, while Lanning missed out on her fifth successive score of fifty or more in ODIs by a mere five runs. The Sri Lankan bowlers did manage to halt Australia’s progress to some extent, bagging six wickets in the final seven overs, but couldn’t prevent the hosts from putting up a par score of 282-8 in the first innings.

For the visitors, the required rate of 5.66 against a quality attack demanded a steady approach from ball one of the chase. Their captain Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeevani, the openers, did manage to see through the opening burst from Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck, before Jonassen, the left-arm spinner, removed the skipper in her first over for 14, the first of her four scalps on the day.

A 70-run partnership between Sanjeevani and Harshitha Madavi stabilised the innings to some extent, before the former was castled by Nicola Carey for 36.

That was the opening the Australian bowlers had been waiting for, and they choked the innings.