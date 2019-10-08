close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

Djokovic tops ATP rankings

Sports

October 8, 2019

PARIS: Former world number one Andy Murray climbed over 200 places in the new ATP rankings released on Monday while Novak Djokovic extended his lead over Rafael Nadal at the top.

ATP Rankings: 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,365 pts; 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,225; 3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,130; 4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 4,965; 5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,915; 6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,185; 7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,630; 8. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,040; 9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,945; 10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,575; 11. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,375; 12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,280; 13. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,221; 14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,190 (+1); 15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,130 (-1); 16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1,995; 17. John Isner (USA) 1,895 (+2); 18. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 1,780; 19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1,719 (+1); 20. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,670 (+1).

