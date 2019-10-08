Health workers protest

LAHORE: A large number of employees of Mother and Child Health (MNCH) programme staging a demonstration on Monday criticised the government for ignoring their plight.

The demo held outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat continued for several hours and cause immense traffic problems at Lower Mall, The Mall and many adjoining roads adding to the miseries of the commuters.

The demonstrators carrying banners and placards chanted slogans against the government and the health department authorities. They demanded award of basic pay scale (BPS) 12 to LHVs, regularisation of staff working on contract for over five years now, service structure and pay scale up-gradation. Renowned singer Jawad Ahmad also visited the protest to express solidarity with the demonstrators.

Streetlights: The district government is considering giving operations and maintenance of streetlights of the provincial metropolis to a single agency to streamline the ownership issues of these lights.

This was revealed by Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal while chairing a meeting here on Monday. He said a joint team of all agencies of Lahore administration would start visit to see working of streetlights from today and decide the ownership of lights on roads. He said, according to LDA, 18 roads with 100pc lit streetlights would be handed over to MCL soon. He directed the MCL to have vehicles on roads at night to repair out of order lights. He said he would visit to see maintenance work by MCL and would check control room of MCL on streetlight complaints.

drug peddlers: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Lahore police in continuation of its crackdown on drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city have arrested 386 narcotics sellers.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs to speed up crackdown on narcotics sellers outside educational institutions. Ashfaq Khan himself is monitoring actions taken against drug peddlers by Lahore Police. Accordingly, City Division Police registered 85, Cantt Division 75, Civil Lines Division 29, Sadar Division 98, Iqbal Town Division 38 where as Model Town Division Police registered 46 FIRs during their crackdown. Police recovered 108-kg and 542-grm Charas, 62.5-grm ICE, 520-grm heroin, 58-0grm opium, more than 09-kg Bhang and 2577 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

ARRESTED: Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 26 outlaws and recovered six pistols, one rifle, one gun, bullets, more than one-kg charas and 60 bottles of liquor. SP Sadar Division Ahsan Saif Ullah directed DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Sadar Division Police busted gangs and arrested their members and recovered valuables worth lakhs of rupees.