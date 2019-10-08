Peasant body plans drive against feudalism

LAHOREA day-long meeting of Coordination Committee of Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC) was held in the City. Farooq Tariq, general secretary, introduced international farmers’ movement, La Via Campisena, its history and background and spoke about the affiliation of PKRC. He said international peasant movement existed in 81 countries with 182 organisations, including Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee and represented over 200 million peasants across the globe. He said PKRC was a network of 20 peasant organisations in Pakistan and trying to build a peasant movement to end feudalism and a dignified life for peasantry in the country.

Saima Zia of Crofter Foundation spoke on the UN General Assembly approved Peasant Charter. She presented the summary of the charters in a four-page written document. She demanded the Pakistani parliament endorse the UN peasant charter.

Mian Asif Sharif of Pedaver explained present situation of Sustainable Natural Crops Production (PQNQ), through some slide and multimedia. He told that the method was adopted by several thousand peasants of Pakistan and they were not using pesticides and fertilisers, and using less seeds and water. It has lowered their inputs to manifold while their output had increased tremendously.

Several peasant representatives explained that by boycotting fertilisers and pesticides, they had benefited by going back to natural methods of crop productions. They said that Punjab was witnessing a silent peasant revolution by small scale farmers. Younas Rahu of Sindh Hari Poriat council and Muhsin Abdali of Agrarian Collective jointly introduced some actions plan of PKRC and future strategies.

Ahmad Rafah Alam of Climate Action Now Pakistan spoke about the climate change effects on peasant’s life. He alleged that the government was very much responsible for the present worsening situation where the temperature is on consistent rise. He demanded an immediate halt to coal-based energy generation and for declaring a climate emergency immediately.

delegation: A delegation comprising of Prof Dr Rukhsana David, the Principal of Kinnaird College for Women along with Rizwan Anwar, Executive Director and UN Youth Ambassador and Students of Kinnaird College represented Kinnaird and Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly, Human Rights & Social Forum at UN Headquarters Geneva, Switzerland.

According to a press release, they discussed about promoting and advancing human and women rights in Pakistan and everywhere throughout the world. The delegation also had a meeting with the Ambassador Tahir Hussain, a permanent representative of Pakistan to UN and other international organisations in Geneva. They discussed to raise the topic about women empowerment and strengthening young girls’ education which will help accomplish UN sustainable goals and 2030 Agenda.

“Women empowerment is key to strengthen the nation and education can contribute to building a positive nation; Kinnaird is empowering women since 1913 and will continue to educate and enlighten the young women of Pakistan to achieve the UN Goal of Quality Education and Gender Equality,” said Dr Rukhsana David.

Both the representatives put forth and spoke about supporting women and girls in crisis and emergency and furthermore about setting up and accelerating the advancement and addressing the requirements around the world.