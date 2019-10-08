Play ‘Jaal’ presented

The :Lahore Arts Council presented a three-day long play "Jaal" in collaboration with AKS Theatre from Oct 7 to 9. The play was directed by Afzaal Nabi. It was an adopted story of world famous playwright Agatha Christie’s famous novel “And Then There Were None”. The story of “Jaal” is basically a murder mystery in which ten people are invited to an island for the weekend. Although they all harbour a secret, they remain unsuspecting until they begin to die, one by one, until eventually, there are none. Panic ensues when the diminishing group realises that one of their own numbers is the killer. Afzal Nabi’s “Jaal” was a perfect combination of thrill and detective story. The play was a great treat for the theatre lovers. In the play, Sarfraz Ansari, Zohaib Haider, Zaheer Taj, Zoya Qazi, Aisha Shahkeel, Hassan Raza, Gulshan Majid, Sultan, Aman Chaudhry, Azeem Noor and Imran Armani showcased their talent to the audience which was met with immense applause.