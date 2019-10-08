Secretary summoned on plea against suspension of free cancer medicines

LAHORE

The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned Punjab health secretary on a petition challenging non-provision of medicines to registered patients of cancer in the government hospitals of the province. Petitioner’s counsel Mian Asif argued before the court that the government unlawfully stopped free supply of the vital medicines to cancer patients at the state-run hospitals. He said hundreds of patients were registered under the free medicine programme launched by the previous government in the province and a special budget was allocated for the hospitals. The counsel pointed out that at least four cancer patients died due to denial of the medicine they had been receiving from the hospitals. He said the patients and their families had been staging protests against the denial of medicines but the government paid no heed to their miseries. He stated that an application was filed with Sandha police station for registration of a criminal case against health minister and others but the police was reluctant to take action. The counsel requested the court to order the government to restore supply of the medicines and take action against the officials responsible for the suspension. Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi heard the arguments and directed the secretary health to appear in person along with record of the free-medicine programme on Tuesday (today).

websites: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought replies from federal government and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on a petition seeking closure of porn websites in the country. The petitioner pleaded that Supreme Court had directed PTA to block all the websites carrying immoral contents but PTA was unable to comply with the apex court order in letter and spirit as thousands of porn websites were still available in Pakistan. He pointed out that porn websites were playing havoc with the future of young generation but government and ancillary departments had flopped to block these websites. The petitioner requested the court to direct government and PTA to make swift arrangements.

After hearing the preliminary arguments, the court issued notices to government and PTA and sought replies from them.