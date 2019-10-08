Youth killed on resistance

close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

October 8, 2019

JARANWALA: A youth was killed on resistance near Chak 240/GB on Monday. Reportedly, Allah Dutta of Chak 583/GB along with his sons Aurangzeb, Ghulam Mustafa and Nazim Riaz were going to his village from the city on two motorcycles when three armed robbers intercepted them and snatched cash from them. They shot Aurangzeb dead when he offered resistance. City police have registered a case.

