Patwari held for corruption

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested a Patwari for accepting bribe in Chiniot. According to an official source, complainant M Mumtaz of Chiniot in his application to the ACE director alleged that Patwari Aftab Ahmed was demanding Rs 10,000 from him for transferring land. Assistant Director M Younus in the supervision of the judicial magistrate conducted a raid and arrested the official and recovered marked currency notes from him.