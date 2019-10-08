Patwari held for corruption

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested a Patwari for accepting bribe in Chiniot. According to an official source, complainant M Mumtaz of Chiniot in his application to the ACE director alleged that Patwari Aftab Ahmed was demanding Rs 10,000 from him for transferring land. Assistant Director M Younus in the supervision of the judicial magistrate conducted a raid and arrested the official and recovered marked currency notes from him.
