close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 8, 2019

Patwari held for corruption

National

A
APP
October 8, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested a Patwari for accepting bribe in Chiniot. According to an official source, complainant M Mumtaz of Chiniot in his application to the ACE director alleged that Patwari Aftab Ahmed was demanding Rs 10,000 from him for transferring land. Assistant Director M Younus in the supervision of the judicial magistrate conducted a raid and arrested the official and recovered marked currency notes from him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan