Tue Oct 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

Land Record Dept employees protest

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

OKARA: The employees of the Land Record Department on Monday protested in three tehsils of the district in support to their demands.They demanded the authorities pay their increments of the last three months.

COUPLE BOOKED: Police booked a couple on eth charge of blackmailing. A resident of Latifabad Colony lodged a complaint with the A-Division police, stating that accused Umair took him to his home where he made his objectionable photographs with his wife Lubna. Later, the accused blackmailed him, the complainant added.

