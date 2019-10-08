IHC suspends 200pc property tax increase

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the notification of 200 percent increase in property taxes in federal capital and has sought reply from Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad (MCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the next hearing.

A single bench of the Islamabad High Court on Monday took up the petition of Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Muhammad Aslam against the increase in property tax in federal capital by the MCI and CDA.

After hearing the initial arguments, the Islamabad High Court suspended the tax increase notification and has ordered Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad and the Capital Development Authority not to collect taxes till the next hearing.

The court has sought written reply from Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad and the Capital Development Authority within two weeks.

JI Naib Ameer Muhammad Aslam has filed plea against increase in property tax by the MCI through his legal team. The MCI and CDA have been nominated as respondents.

The petition states that the MCI had made a 200 percent increase in the property tax in Islamabad while misusing its powers. He prayed the court to set aside the decision of the MCI regarding increase in the property tax.

The MCI approved the increase in property tax last December, making it applicable from July 1, but tensions between the MCI and CDA over who would control the revenue directorate responsible for collecting property tax meant that the distribution of property tax bills was delayed.

Bills that should have reached people in the first week of August were distributed last week, with Sept 30 listed as the due date.