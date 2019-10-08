close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 8, 2019

Minister contradicts report, The News replies

Top Story

 
October 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar has rebutted a report carried by ‘The News’ on Monday under title, “COAS has assured of keeping economy stable: Hammad.” In a letter to the editor signed by the minister, Hammad said that the sentence – “Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Sunday said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has assured businessmen that the country’s economy will be kept in a stabilised condition,” -- attributed to him in the report was false. He demanded ‘The News’ to apologise for it in the paper. However, it is mentioned that the same part of the report was also included in a report by a media group that fully supports the PTI government and is ruling party’s favourite media group, and also a news agency reported this assertion by the respected minister. It is also mentioned that it was not our correspondent’s report and the source of the report was also mentioned in our newspaper. However, the respected minister, criticised only the report carried by ‘The News’ on his Twitter handle.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story