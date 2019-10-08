Alleged illegal land allotment: NAB tightens noose around PPP MPs

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) intensified inquiries against two MNAs, two MPAs, two provincial ministers and two advisers to Sindh chief minister, The News learnt. According to the NAB sources, all the legislators and ministers belong to Larkana and Sukkur divisions. NAB official correspondence (copies available with The News) suggested that officials of Board of Revenue, especially of relevant Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices, Mukhtiarkars of Dokri, Bakrani, Larkana, Ratodero, Qambar, Shahdadkot, Warah, Miro Khan, Nasir Abad, Qubo Saeed Khan, Sajawal,Ghari Yasin, Khanpur, Lakhi, Shikarpur, Garhi Khairo, Jacobabad, Thul, Khandkot-Kashmor and Tangwani were directed to appear before Director General of NAB Sukkur on October 15 along with the revenue record.

All the revenue officials were asked that Bureau has received many complaints against officers regarding illegal allotment of government land, forgery in revenue land record, demand of bribe for entries in land record and others.

NAB sources informed that the call was in relation with the allegations of illegal allotment of state land allegedly in the name of politicians, MNAs, MPAs and ministers in their own names, close relatives and front men.

According to the details, two MNAs, Syed Khursheed Shah and recently elected MNA Syed Muhammad Bux Mahar were under NAB inquiry as Syed Khursheed Shah has been arrested by NAB, MNA Mahar is also on NAB radar and DC Ghotki was asked to provide land record of his 2030 acres of land.

On the other hand, two MPAs brothers Sardar Chandio and Burhan Chandio are also under NAB inquiry regarding allotment of state land in their names and then handing over to a gas company. Sources confirmed that their case has also been accelerated as both the brothers are on protective bail of Sindh High Court.

Matters of two provincial minister Sohail Anwar Sohail and Awais Qadir Shah, two Advisers to CM Sardra Bangul Khan Mahar and another’s matter has also been fast-tracked by NAB Sukkur.