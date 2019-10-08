Al-Azizia case: IHC postpones Nawaz’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday postponed proceedings into a petition pertaining to the Al-Azizia Reference and Judge Arshad Malik video case, according to reports. The petition had been filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in which he had asked the court to review his sentencing in the Al-Azizia case in light of new information that had come to light. At a hearing held to review the petition today, the counsel for the former premier, Khawaja Haris, took the position that the court should establish facts of the case before proceeding further. Haris further added that the court also needed to decide whether the previous bench had conducted a fair trial into the Al-Azizia reference against his client. IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Siddique said the court would look into how the events that took place after the verdict had been issued had any bearing on the court verdict.