SC suspends tribunal verdict against Suri

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday suspended the order of an election tribunal declaring election of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri from NA-265 (Quetta) as null and void. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the appeal filed by Qasim Khan Suri against the order of the election tribunal declaring his election as null and void. On September 27, the election tribunal Quetta had declared election of Qasim Suri from NA-265 (Quetta- II) void and ordered a re-election in the constituency. On Monday, during the course of hearing, Naeem Bukhari, counsel for Qasim Suri, contended that his client had secured 25,973 votes, while his rival, Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani could get 20,089 votes. Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that 25,000 votes were not verified because of low ink. Naeem Bokhari contended that irregularities in the electoral process could not be attributed to the candidate, and instead rested with the authorities. In this respect, he submitted that the SC in some cases held that the candidates will not be responsible for the irregularities, but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the hearing, respondent Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani appeared in person and submitted that he got notice the other day hence he could not arrange his lawyer and requested the court to give him some time so that he could engage his counsel to argue as well as for submitting his reply.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that no constituency can be left without any representation. Meanwhile, the court suspended the order of the election tribunal and restored the NA membership of Qasim Suri till the matter is decided by the court.

After the SC order, Qasim Suri can continue as deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

It is to recall that Suri had won the election in 2018 against Balochistan National Party leader Lashkari Raisani, who had challenged the results. Raisani had alleged that Suri had won the election by rigging the polls.