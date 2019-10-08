Johnson urges US to give up diplomat’s wife over fatal crash

LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the United States on Monday to reconsider granting immunity to a diplomat´s wife suspected of killing a teenager in a British road crash. Johnson said he was prepared to intervene with President Donald Trump to secure the woman´s return to Britain to face investigation over the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn.

“I do not think that it can be right to use the process of diplomatic immunity for this type of purpose,” the prime minister told reporters on a visit to a hospital. “I hope that Anne Sacoolas will come back and will engage properly with the processes of law as they are carried out in this country.

Dunn was killed on August 27 when his motorbike collided with a car near a Royal Air Force base in Northamptonshire in central England, which is used by the US military as a communications hub.

He was hit by a Volvo SUV travelling in the opposite direction, police said, adding that they were treating an unnamed 42-year-old US woman as a suspect. In a statement, the force said she had initially “engaged fully” with their investigation and said she had no plans to leave Britain, but had now left.