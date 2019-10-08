EU-US open talks on quickly accessing suspects’ data

LUXEMBOURG: The European Union and the United States have opened initial talks aimed at reaching a deal on accessing a criminal suspect´s data stored in the other´s territory when needed as evidence, EU officials said Monday.

But the negotiations, touching on the sensitive issue of data protection and against a backdrop of increasingly strained transatlantic ties, are still “not official”, Finnish Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson told reporters after chairing a meeting of her EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

The talks, which began on September 25, seek to formalise and speed up cross-border cooperation on securing data from a suspect´s social media or Whatsapp account where the individual is in one jurisdiction but the data is stored in another.

The goal is to set up such requests on a US-EU basis, rather than the piecemeal method currently used, where a European prosecutor has to try to coax US tech companies to voluntarily divulge the data, or US authorities have to negotiate bilaterally with each of the EU member states individually.