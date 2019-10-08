China’s Paris embassy slams ‘criminal’ EU reaction over HK

PARIS: China’s embassy in Paris on Monday slammed the European Union for what it termed its “criminal” support for Hong Kong protesters and criticism of the police clampdown.

Accusing the EU of having “publicly glorified the abuses of rioters”, the embassy said the EU’s call for de-escalation and restraint was “criminal and very dangerous” and amounted to an attack on the Hong Kong police’s right to self-defence The embassy was reacting to a EU statement on October 1 expressing concern over the use by police of live rounds against the Hong Kong protesters.