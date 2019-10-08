close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
AFP
October 8, 2019

‘Enemies seek to sow discord’ between Iran and Iraq: Khamenei

World

AFP
October 8, 2019

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “enemies” were trying to drive a wedge between Tehran and Baghdad in a tweet on Monday following deadly unrest in neighbouring Iraq.

“#Iran and #Iraq are two nations whose hearts & souls are tied together... This bond will grow stronger day by day,” Khamenei was quoted as saying on his office’s Twitter account. “Enemies seek to sow discord but they’ve failed & their conspiracy won’t be effective,” he added. State news agency IRNA said the supreme leader was reacting to recent violence in Iraq. More than 100 people have been killed in Iraq since clashes erupted last week between protesters and security forces, the majority of them demonstrators struck by bullets. The Iraqi authorities have accused “saboteurs” and unidentified snipers of targeting the protesters. Tehran has close but complicated ties with Baghdad, with significant influence among its Shiite political groups. The two countries fought a bloody war from 1980 to 1988 and Iran’s influence in Iraq grew after the US-led invasion toppled veteran dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

