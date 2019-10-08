Silverwood to coach England

LONDON: England have named Chris Silverwood as their new head coach to replace Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down last month at the end of his contract. The 44-year-old has spent the past two years serving as fast bowling coach under Bayliss. Silverwood’s first competitive series will be England’s tour of New Zealand, which includes a five-match Twenty20 series starting in November and two Tests against the Black Caps. While former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten and Surrey’s director of cricket Alec Stewart emerged as contenders to succeed Australian Bayliss, managing director of England men’s cricket Ashley Giles described Silverwood as the “standout candidate.” “I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward,” he said.