close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 8, 2019

Silverwood to coach England

Sports

AFP
October 8, 2019

LONDON: England have named Chris Silverwood as their new head coach to replace Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down last month at the end of his contract. The 44-year-old has spent the past two years serving as fast bowling coach under Bayliss. Silverwood’s first competitive series will be England’s tour of New Zealand, which includes a five-match Twenty20 series starting in November and two Tests against the Black Caps. While former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten and Surrey’s director of cricket Alec Stewart emerged as contenders to succeed Australian Bayliss, managing director of England men’s cricket Ashley Giles described Silverwood as the “standout candidate.” “I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports