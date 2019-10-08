close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
AFP
October 8, 2019

Ex-FIFA official gets lifetime ban

Sports

AFP
October 8, 2019

LAUSANNE: The former chief of the El Salvador football federation Reynaldo Vasquez was banned for life from all soccer-related activities after a corruption investigation, FIFA said on Monday.Vasquez was sentenced to eight years in jail on charges of embezzlement by a Salvadoran court in March 2017.

On Monday, FIFA banned him for life and gave him a 475,000-euro ($522,000) fine for corrupt activities involving revenues from friendly matches between 2009-2015. He is the latest South American former FIFA official to be banned for life. His ban follows those of Uruguayan former football boss Eugenio Figueredo, Juan Angel Napout, former president of the Paraguayan football association, and Colombian Enrique Sanz, the former secretary general of CONCACAF, North American football’s governing body.

