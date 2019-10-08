Zafar, Arain take top slots in PNF polls

LAHORE: Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Mudassar Razak Arain were unanimously elected as the chairman and President respectively of the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) for further four years 2019-2022.

Syed Gohar Raza was elected as newly Secretary General in its General Council meeting held in local hotel in Karachi.According to information available here Chairman Election Commission while announcing the elections of new office –bearers said that the elections were held according to policy Pakistan Sports Board.

The office-bearers elected were: Chairman: Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan; President: Mudassar Razak Arain; Senior Vice President: Syed Touqeer Ahmed Burni; Vice Presidents: Malik Sameen Khan, Lt. Col (retd) Ghulam Murtaza Shah, Ms Shazia Yousaf (women seat) and M Musharaf Khan; Secretary General: Syed Gohar Raza; Associate Secretaries: Ms. Quratul Ain (women seat), RanaTanveer Ahmed and M Riaz; Treasurer: Sohail Ahmed. Members of Executive Committee: Nisar Ahmed (Gilgit-Baltistan), Ch Yasir Maqbool(AJK), Ms Nisha Sultan (PWNA), Ijazul Haq (Sindh), Mrs Rehana Toqeer (women seat Balochistan) and Anwar Ahmed Ansari (NUA).

M. Rafique, Director PSB Coaching Centre Karachi, was as observer from Pakistan Sports Board. Three members Election Commission included also present comprises M Saleem (Chairman) with members Kashif Riaz and Mohsin Ahmed. After the election, President. After the elections PNF President Mudassar Arain assured the house that PNF will take all possible steps for the promotion of netball in the country.