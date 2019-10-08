Two matches decided in Cholistan Blind Cricket

LAHORE: Two matches were played on the opening day of the Cholistan Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 that started at Rahim Yar Khan on Monday.

In the first match, Peshawar Panthers beat Lahore Lions by six wickets. Peshawar took advantage of the bowling friendly conditions and bowled out Lahore on just 116 runs in 19.5 overs. Nisar Ali, M Akram, Kamran Akhtar, Riasat Khan fell cheaply and Peshawar ran through the middle order quickly. Noman Tahir and Idrees Saleem were their top scorers with 22 and 20 runs respectively. Mohsin Khan and Shahzaib Hayder claimed 2 wickets each.

Peshawar in reply chased the target of 117 runs in 15.1 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Mohsin Khan made 44 runs and Badar Munir chipped in with 42 runs. Ahtesham claimed 2 wickets. Man of the Match award was given to Mohsin Khan.

In the second match, Bahawalpur Deers defeated Islamabad Falcons by four runs. Bahawalpur made 168 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. M Rashid played beautifully and made 90 runs off 78 balls, Haroon Khan made 43 runs off 36 balls with the help of 3 fours and 1 big six. In reply Islamabad got a good opening stand as Moin Aslam and Sanaullah Khan made 50’s. Moin Aslam got out after scoring 56 and Sanaullah made 58. But it was wasn’t enough to reach the target. M Ijaz’s last 3 overs spell turned the tables and Bahawalpur won the match in a nail-biting finish. Ijaz conceded only 16 runs in last 3 overs spell and was the only bowler to claim a wicket. Islamabad fell 4 runs short of the target. Islamabad scored 164 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Moin Rashid was named the man of the match.