Kevin clinches PGA Las Vegas title

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Na made it closer than it had to be, but shook off a triple-bogey to beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff Sunday to win the US PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for the second time.

Korean-born American Na, who won his first tour title on the same TPC Summerlin course in Las Vegas in 2011, captured his fourth with a gritty finish as the shadows were starting to fall. His one-under par 70 put him level on 23-under 261 with Cantlay, who closed with a 68, through 72 holes.

After both birdied the first playoff hole, Na sealed it with a par at the second extra hole, where Cantlay left his birdie putt nearly six feet short before Na hit his four feet past. Cantlay ended up with a three-putt bogey while Na rolled in his par attempt for an emotional win.“I’ve lost three playoffs,” Na said. “This is my first playoff win. I kept telling myself ‘This is a playoff that I’m going to win.”

Na, who took a two-shot lead into the final round after three rounds of spectacular putting, looked headed for a much easier victory after birdies at the sixth and seventh — where he rolled in a 27-footer.

He bounced back from a bogey at the eighth with a birdie at the ninth, where he got up and down from a greenside bunker.But a poor tee shot at the 10th led to a triple-bogey seven. He remained one shot in front of Cantlay only because Cantlay also bogeyed 10. Both players birdied the 12th, 13th and 15th before Cantlay took a one-shot lead with a birdie at 16, where Na was in the water on the way to a bogey.

It was Cantlay’s turn to find the water at 17, where Na drained a 23-foot par saving putt that sent them to the 72nd hole tied on 23-under.“Came down way too close,” Na said. “I had a comfortable lead, I felt really comfortable. I hit a bad tee shot, got unlucky and made a triple and all of a sudden I felt like I was the underdog.

“But I’m a fighter,” he added. “That putt on 17, I’m doing everything I can to make that putt.” Cantlay, who won the Las Vegas title in 2017 and finished runner-up last year, said his six-footer for par at the second playoff hole “broke a little more than I thought.