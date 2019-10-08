close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

Lavanini gets four-match ban

Sports

TOKYO: Argentina second row Tomas Lavanini was slapped with a four-match ban on Monday for a high tackle on England captain Owen Farrell at the Rugby World Cup. Lavanini, the most sin-binned player in Argentina’s history, was sent off in the first half of Los Pumas’ 39-10 defeat on Saturday as they failed to reach the quarter-finals. The 26-year-old went before an independent judicial panel on Monday and admitted an act of foul play. Lavanini will miss Argentina’s final Pool C game agains USA on Wednedsay and the next three games at his new club, Leicester. He will be free to play from November 1.

