Adil visits quake-affected areas

LAHORE: English Cricketer Adil Rashid along with Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, Umair Hasan visited the earthquake affected areas of Mirpur, AJ&K and distributed relief goods among the local communities. According to reports made available here, Adil Rashid told media: “I have special affection for Mirpur because my parents were born here and I am in Pakistan for the people who are in desperate need of help”.
