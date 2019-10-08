close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

Malik 4th batsman in world to score 9000 T20 runs

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has become the fourth batsman in the world to score 9,000 runs in the T20 format. On Sunday, Malik achieved the feat during Guyana Amazon Warriors’ win over Barbados Tridents in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Malik played a brilliant cameo of 32 runs from 19 balls as Warriors defeated Tridents by 30 runs and entered the finals. The former Pakistan cricketer has now scored 9,014 runs in 356 T20 matches he has played till. Besides, he has also scalped 142 wickets. Swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle holds the record for being the leading run-getter in T20s. Gayle has 13,051 T20 runs to his name from 394 matches, and is followed by Brendon McCullum (9,922 runs in 370 matches) and Kieron Pollard (9,757 runs in 489 matches). Malik, 37, has represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 111 T20Is.

