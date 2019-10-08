QAT: Nauman (5-52) helps Northern gain big lead

ISLAMABAD: Left arm spinner Nauman Ali (5-52) spun out Balochistan for 301 to give Northern a handy 149 runs first innings lead in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy first class cricket at the KRL Ground Monday.

When the stumps were for the penultimate day, Northern further tightened the grip on the match, increasing their lead to 224 with all of their second innings wickets and a day to spare. The day at the KRL ground belonged to Nauman who with his slow left arm spin reduced Balochistan from 262 for 5 to 301 all out. Playing his first, first-class season pacer Harris Rauf (3-73) also made his presence felt with some attacking fast bowling. While opener Imran Butt (59) could add just a run to his overnight total, Asif Zakir (61) held Balochistan innings together smashing nine fours in his 129-ball innings. Abu Bakhar’s fifty also helped Balochistan cause. Batting for the second time, Rawalpindi boy Zeeshan Malik (54 not out) put Balochistan wicket to sword, hitting eight fours and a six during his unbeaten 59-ball innings.

Following his first innings failure, Zeeshan was seen playing attacking knock in the second.

Scores: Northern 450 all out in 105.4 overs (Faizan Riaz 141, Haider Ali 133, Ali Sarfraz 50, Umar Amin 34; Amad Butt 3-57, M Asghar 2-62, Taj Wali 2-108, Yasir Shah 2-119) and 75 for no loss in 18 overs (Zeeshan Malik 54*).

Balochistan 301 all out in 101.5 overs (Asif Zakir 61, Imran Butt 59, Abubakar Khan 50; Nauman Ali 5-52, Haris Rauf 3-73). At Abbottabad Ground, wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal (136) scored a fighting century to lead Central Punjab’s fight back against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the third day. Kamran added 109 runs for the eight wicket with fast-bowler Waqas Maqsood (19) to rescue his side from a shaky 143 for seven to their eventual 278-run total. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa however, did not enforce the follow-on and opted to bat again, despite a 206-run first innings lead. By close of play, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reached 30 for the loss of one wicket in their second innings.

On Monday, play was suspended for 28 minutes during the morning session due to bad light. Before the disruption, Imran Khan senior made two crucial breakthroughs, sending back Central Punjab captain Azhar Ali (24) and Saad Nasim (10) to provide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ideal start to the day. After resumption, Central Punjab also lost Usman Salahuddin (20), the visitors took lunch at a precarious 107 for five. Post lunch, Central Punjab keptlosing wickets with Zafar Gohar (five) and Bilal Asif (16) returning to the pavilion. Kamran took control of the proceedings at this stage as Central Punjab stayed in the hunt with their wicketkeeper’s rear guard action.

Kamran was eventually dismissed for 136, his innings was compiled off 215 balls and included 19 fours and one six.Right-arm pace bowler Sameen Gul was the pick of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers, Sameen took four wickets for 57 runs, he was ably supported by Imran who took two for 72, Junaid Khan, Umer Khan and Zohaib Khan took a wicket apiece.

On Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had declared their first innings on 484 for five.Scores: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 484 for 5 declared in 133 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 173, M Rizwan 128, Adil Amin 58 not out, Israrullah 43; Naseem Shah 2-85, Zafar Gohar 1-85) and 30 for 1 in 9.2 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 17; Naseem Shah 1-5)

Central Punjab 278 all out in 78.1 overs ( Kamran Akmal 136, Azhar Ali 24; Sameen Gul 4-57, Imran Khan senior 2-72)

At UBL Complex Karachi, discarded Pakistan pacer Rahat Ali and all-rounder Aamer Yamin had Sindh on the ropes on day three as Southern Punjab after enforcing the follow-on took control of the four-day first-class match.

At close, Sindh were struggling on 58 for three in their second innings after a shaky start as they lost Khurram Manzoor, Abid Ali and skipper, Asad Shafiq within 15 runs on the board.Rahat and Yamin shared eight wickets on a day dominated by Southern Punjab bowlers.

When stumps were drawn for the day with four overs remaining, Sindh were still 204 runs behind Southern Punjab. Omair bin Yousuf (33) and Fawad Alam (12) batted through, the two have so far added 43 runs for the fourth wicket.

Sindh resuming on 90 for one this morning were bowled out for 284 runs with Rahat finishing with four for 66 and Aamer with two for 26 runs.

Southern Punjab had notched up 546 runs on the first two days with centuries from Shan Masood, Aamer Yamin and M Irfan after being invited to bat first.

No Sindh batsmen could settle down for a big score once Rahat had the in-form Abid Ali caught behind by Adnan Akmal for 46 early, on the third morning.

Omair bin Yousuf (16), Asad Shafiq (57) from 121 balls with eight fours) and Saad Ali (55 from 110 balls with ten fours) were the main scorers as senior batsman, Fawad Alam fell for just 11, bowled by leg-spinner, Zahid Mahmood.

Shafiq and Saad had a productive fifth wicket stand of 66 runs before Rahat broke it by trapping the latter leg before.

Sindh were bowled out just after tea and asked to bat again by Punjab skipper, Shan Masood who again entrusted Rahat and Aamer with the new ball.

Rahat continued to bowl with fire sending back Khurram Manzoor for a duck caught at square leg while Aamer extracted pace to trap Abid (5) as he played across to square leg.

Aamer also had Asad Shafiq (2) caught at short mid-wicket to a lazy looking shot. Southern Punjab took three bowling points, Sindh on the other hand had to content with two batting points.

Scores: Southern Punjab 546 all out in 140.2 overs (Aamer Yamin 142, Shan Masood 118, Mohammad Irfan Jr 101, Sohaib Maqsood 57; Fawad Alam 2-63, Tabish Khan 2-101, Sohail Khan 2-102)