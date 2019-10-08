Rhetoric again

This refers to the article ‘The mayhem’ by Zaigham Khan (October 7). With the country already surrounded by severe internal and external challenges, the conditions require our politicians to act more maturely. However, our politicos either seem unwilling to fix the problems or incompetent to do so, or maybe both. Prime Minister Imran Khan, when sitting in the opposition benches, would routinely pinpoint the flaws in the government’s functioning. After being elected to power, he is rarely heard speaking about reforms to improve the country’s struggling economy. The mediocrity of the PPP is testified to its chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s equating the reason for more water with more rain. More recently, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani announced to reward Rs100,000 to people for informing the government about people throwing garbage on the streets of Karachi. He announced the oversimplified solution instead of giving Karachiites a real solution to the waste issue. Such instances of rhetoric from our politicians are an insult to the electorate.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur