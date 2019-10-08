Biggar fit as Wales eye Fiji win, quarter-finals

BEPPU, Japan: Fly-half Dan Biggar was included in a strong Wales team to face Fiji as Warren Gatland’s side look to book their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The only two changes in the run-on side are in the back row with Ross Moriarty and James Davies coming in at number eight and openside flanker, with Josh Navidi switching to the blindside.

The backline is unchanged with Gareth Davies and Biggar, who failed a head injury assessment during the win against Australia on September 29, named as the halves. The front five remain the same from Wales’ opening two victories against Georgia and Australia. The Six Nations champions will reach the quarter-finals if they beat Fiji in Oita.

Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis pack down in the front row with Jake Ball and captain Alun Wyn Jones continuing their partnership in the second row. Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies are paired in the midfield and Josh Adams, George North and Liam Williams line up as the back three.Fiji, with one win and two losses, have only an outside chance of making the quarter-finals and would need to pull off a sizeable win on Wednesday to stay in contention.