Xi, Modi to hold summit on Friday amid strains

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping will hold an informal summit in southern India on Friday, officials said, amid strains in their relationship. The meeting follows months of niggling between the world’s two most populous nations over trade, border disputes, and their respective diplomatic moves. India’s foreign ministry has not formally announced the meeting in the Tamil Nadu town of Mamallapuram. But it has opened media registration for a “second India-China informal summit”, and Chinese officials have been scouting out the seaside town for several weeks.