Arcuri denies favouritism by Johnson

LONDON: The US businesswoman at the centre of a storm over her links to Boris Johnson insisted she “never, ever” received favouritism, but refused to say whether they had an affair.

Jennifer Arcuri said she and Johnson, who she saved on her phone as “Alex the Great”, bonded over their “mutual love of classic literature”. The technology entrepreneur and former model refused to answer when asked whether she had had a sexual relationship with Johnson, saying that it is “really categorically no-one’s business what private life we had, or didn’t have”.

Asked about Arcuri’s interview, Johnson told the BBC later on Monday morning: “I’ve really said everything I want to say about that.”Arcuri was speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain following a series of stories about her links to the Prime Minister during his tenure as London mayor.

The businesswoman, who said she met Johnson for the first time in October 2011, was asked if their friendship had developed into an intimate relationship.She said “it wasn’t like he singled me out”, adding: “He is there to, you know, talk to anybody who gets in his face enough. And he was always a really good friend.“And I think it’s quite unfortunate that it becomes that a good friend, who has now been, you know, now I’m dragged into the middle of this horrific scandal, you know, and the answer that I’m going to give is now going to be weaponised against this man.

“It’s really categorically no-one’s business what private life we had, or didn’t have. But — and categorically more important — Boris never, ever gave me favouritism. Never once did I ask him for a favour. Never once did he write a letter of recommendation for me. He didn’t know about my asking to go to trips.”

Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell said that regardless of the exact nature of Johnson’s relationship with Arcuri, it is clear that the pair were “close” and that he “misled the public when he said ‘there was no interest to declare’”.

He said: “The Prime Minister is unfit for office. This morning has thrown up even more questions for Boris Johnson, which can only be answered with a full investigation into the apparent misuse of public funds.”