World must act on India’s illegal actions in held Kashmir: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the international community must take cognizance of grave consequences of Indian actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) for regional peace and stability, and should act immediately.

He was talking to US senators Christopher Van Hollen and Margaret Hassan, who are visiting Pakistan to have first hand information and an in-depth assessment of the evolving situation following India’s illegal and unilateral actions in IOJ&K in violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law. The visit also provided an opportunity to the senators to exchange views on strengthening Pakistan-US ties, and the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The Prime Minister appreciated the continued active interest of the US Congress, including the two visiting senators, in the volatile situation in the IOJ&K. He said the ongoing lockdown in the occupied valley for over two months, refusal of Indian authorities to lift the curfew, and acute shortage of basic necessities, including medicines and food, in the largest prison on earth, were grave violations of the fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law.

“It is critical for the international community to raise its voice for respect of the rights and freedom of the people in the occupied territory,” he said. The Prime Minister said the relationship between Pakistan and the United States was based on mutual trust and partnership for peace. The senators affirmed that they would work for a broad-based and long-term relationship with enhanced trade ties between the two countries. Discussing the regional situation, Khan noted that both Pakistan and the US had a shared interest in advancing peace and stability in Afghanistan. Reiterating Pakistan’s continued commitment to facilitating a political solution in Afghanistan, he underlined the importance of earliest resumption of the US-Taliban peace talks.

Senator Hollen, who visited Miranshah on October 5, appreciated the development work in the area. He also acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers and civilians as part of its successful drive against the menace of terrorism.

The two senators, who visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir on October 6 and held meetings with the AJK president and prime minister, said they shared concerns on the current humanitarian situation caused by Indian actions. They expressed their resolve to continue to remain engaged on the issue.