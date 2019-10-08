US senators, Bajwa discuss Afghanistan, Kashmir issues

RAWALPINDI: US Senators Christopher Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters here on Monday, and

discussed with him issues of mutual interest and overall regional security situation, including Afghan reconciliation process and Kashmir issue.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visiting dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability.Gen Bajwa appreciated the US understanding and support for resolving Kashmir dispute as well as for Pakistan’s efforts in Afghanistan.

Both the sides stressed the importance of strong bilateral relationship between the US and Pakistan in and beyond security cooperation.Meanwhile, Gen Bajwa arrived in China on an official visit, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor stated in a Tweet message on Monday.

According to him, the Army chief would meet Chinese military leadership, including People’s Liberation Army (PLA) commander, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and commander Southern Theater Command.Gen Bajwa will join Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meetings with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.