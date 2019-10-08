Rabbani questions exempting business family from NAB law

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has said that the government should clarify or reject the notion that the notices issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to an influential business family have been withdrawn after holding meeting with prime minister.

Raza Rabbani said that NAB was already under executive and now the NAB will be controlled by big business people with the establishment of consultation committee. In a statement, Rabbani said exemption of big business persons from the range of law of the NAB and imposition of NAB’s law only on political people is violation of Constitution. He said that federal government has given exemption of NAB’s law to one class. He demanded forming federal commission comprising all stakeholders for transparent accountability.