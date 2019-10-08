NAB starts probe against Sindh transport minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, has initiated an inquiry against Syed Owais Shah, the Sindh Minister for Transport, for misuse of power.
The minister is accused of taking Octroi tax illegally for the last 12 years which was not deposited to the national exchequer. The NAB Sukkur has already arrested three officials and confiscated office records. Owais Shah is the nephew of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah, who is also in NAB’s custody.
