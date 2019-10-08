close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

NAB starts probe against Sindh transport minister

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, has initiated an inquiry against Syed Owais Shah, the Sindh Minister for Transport, for misuse of power.

The minister is accused of taking Octroi tax illegally for the last 12 years which was not deposited to the national exchequer. The NAB Sukkur has already arrested three officials and confiscated office records. Owais Shah is the nephew of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah, who is also in NAB’s custody.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan