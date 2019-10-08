Youth killed

JARANWALA: A youth was killed on resistance near Chak 240/GB on Monday. Reportedly, Allah Dutta of Chak 583/GB along with his sons Aurangzeb, Ghulam Mustafa and Nazim Riaz were going to his village from the city on two motorcycles when three armed robbers intercepted them and snatched cash rom them. They shot Aurangzeb dead.