Notices on plea for Nisar’s disqualification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan and Ch Nisar Ali Khan on a petition seeking latter’s disqualification on the ground of not taking oath as member of Punjab Assembly for over one year.

The petitioner-lawyer Nadeem Sarwar contended that Nisar was elected MPA from PP-10, Rawalpindi but he had not taken oath that was violation of the Constitution. He said by abstaining from taking oath, Nisar had deprived the people of his constituency from representation in the assembly.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the ECP to de-seat Ch Nisar from Punjab Assembly seat. Justice Shahid Waheed heard initial arguments and sought replies from ECP as well as of Ch Nisar.