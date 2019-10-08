TCKP participating in mega event to promote KP tourism

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) will participate in the three-day Pakistan Travel Mart 2019 which is going to kick off in Karachi today (Tuesday).

Besides KP, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, several travel airlines, tour operators, stakeholders from the private sector are also participating in the mega event.

The Pakistan Travel Mart is a travel and tourism expo held annually to connect all partners of mobility in Pakistan with key stakeholders from the travel, tourism and hospitality industries taking the lead to promote inbound, outbound and domestic travel in Pakistan

Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department has set up a pavilion named as KP Pavilion where cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, Kalash culture and costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets and posters on heritage and history, tourist and scenic spots will be displayed.

Packages for the adventure tourism, camping pods, beautification project at scenic spots, tourism integrated zones, tourism mobile App are being showcased through documentaries, posters, brochures and pamphlets at the KP Pavilion Traditional and folk music, cultural items, traditional cuisines and a lot of more to feature at the KP Pavilion.