KP Livestock farmers back Azadi March

PESHAWAR: The Livestock Farmers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced support to Azadi March on October 27, saying a large number of farmers would protest against the sitting government which they believed was inefficient and corrupt.

The office-bearers of the association including president Asif Khan and others said they had presented farmers problems to the government but the authorities did not pay any attention to the issues. They said the commissioners and authorities failed to fix the prices of milk even though the rate was fixed by the technical committee which had been constituted by the chief secretary. They vowed to strengthen the hands of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The office-bearers said all arrangements would be finalised in a meeting for the October 27 protest.