Tue Oct 08, 2019
HMC doctor offers to mediate between govt, medics

National

PESHAWAR: A doctor working at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) has offered to mediate between the government and the protesting health workers to bring an end to the strike and find solutions to the issues.

Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Orakzai asked the provincial government to demonstrate patience and try to solve the problems through negotiations. He said the doctors were respectable people of society but the police subjected them to baton-charge and teargas shells. Dr Mushtaq said the government should have held negotiations with the protesting doctors instead of using force.

He said the government should not treat the doctors harshly and try to redress their grievances.

