Justice Saqib Nisar still appears in my nightmares: Bestway Group founder

LONDON: British Pakistani billionaire and founder of Bestway Group Sir Anwar Pervez has said that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar appears in his nightmares and alleged him for causing huge losses to his business interests in Pakistan through suo moto actions.

In an interview, Sir Anwar Pervez said that the former chief justice had targeted his cement factory as well his bank (United Bank Limited). Sir Anwar Pervez said that his business concerns were “unfairly targeted” by the retired chief justice.

In reference to the months long negative coverage arising out of the harsh comments made in the court, Sir Pervez said: “Honestly, the [former] chief justice and press appear in my nightmares.” The billionaire Pakistani was referring to the 2018 Katas Raj case which hinged on the improper use of groundwater by cement factories. The ex CJP had said that these cement factories were “destroying the ecosystem” and criticized Bestway group’s cement factory in particular. The case was resolved when the factories arranged their own water supply.

Bestway has majority shares in United Bank Limited and the former CJP also dragged UBL to the court. That case remains pending before the Supreme Court. “He [Saqib Nisar] has publicly apologised to me since then. But the mess that he put on us has caused huge losses. We were targeted and it was unfair,” said Sir Pervez.

Sir Anwar revealed he had held a high-level meeting with an influential and powerful personality in Pakistan. He didn’t name the person or the institution. The meeting was held so Sir Anwar could convey his displeasure at being “unfairly targeted” by the ex-CJP. He said: “In Pakistan if someone’s stomach is hurting, there is only one doctor to go to. I did the same, but nothing really came of it. I was told that my message would be conveyed but the case is still pending in court.”

Sir Anwar said that for a long time he assumed his message had not been conveyed to the judge but then he realised it must have been delivered when Justice Nisar saw him at an event and hinted that he know Sir Anwar had complained about him. Still, the businessman said he got no relief at all.

Sir Pervez opined that suo motu notices, granted to Supreme Court justices under Article 184 (3), should be used sparingly in Pakistan and that Prime Minister Imran Khan should focus on strengthening institutions.

“Make a system that doesn’t depend on a personality,” he said, adding that although there may be interference, systems must be created that withstand it. He said he has faith in Khan’s “good intentions” to steer the country to prosperity.

In November 2018 at a dam fundraising event in London, the former CJP praised the owners of Bestway Group, Sir Anwar Pervez and Lord Zameer Choudhary for playing their part in the SC’s drive for water preservation.

He publicly said: “I apologise to the Bestway Group who were unfortunate victims of my judicial activism. You have been very gracious and I am thankful for that. We set a deadline of November 6 and you assured me that you will modernise your plants and not take water from the tube wells.”

“You also gave Rs1 billion in and have performed exceptionally well and delivered exactly what you had committed well before the deadline. This is the kind of pure love and passion that I have received from overseas Pakistanis,” he added.

At the same event, Lord Zameer Choudhary announced to donate £600,000 for the dam construction. A meeting was held between the Bestway group and the former CJP prior to the event. Prior to the same event, the Bestway group in Pakistan donated £300,000 for the dam fund.

Following the event, Lord Zameer Choudhary had told Geo News that he was thankful to the chief justice for publicly acknowledging the contribution made by Bestway Group in Pakistan and the testimony from the chief justice in person was a proof that the Bestway Group was doing ethical business in Pakistan.