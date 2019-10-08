Minister contradicts a report; The News replies

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar has rebutted a report carried by ‘The News’ on Monday under title, “COAS has assured of keeping economy stable: Hammad.”

In a letter to the editor signed by the minister, Hammad said that the sentence – “Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Sunday said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has assured businessmen that the country’s economy will be kept in a stabilised condition,” -- attributed to him in the report was false.

He demanded ‘The News’ to apologise for it in the paper. However, it is mentioned that the same part of the report was also included in a report by a media group that fully supports the PTI government and is ruling party’s favourite media group, and also a news agency reported this assertion by the respected minister. It is also mentioned that it was not our correspondent’s report and the source of the report was also mentioned in our newspaper. However, the respected minister, criticised only the report carried by ‘The News’ on his Twitter handle.