10 die in Afghan bus bomb attack

JALALABAD: At least 10 people were killed and 27 wounded on Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP. A bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as the bus passed, Nangarhar Governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said. "Unfortunately, 10 civilians including a child were killed and 27 were wounded in this incident," he said.
