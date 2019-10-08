close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
AFP
October 8, 2019

10 die in Afghan bus bomb attack

AFP
October 8, 2019

JALALABAD: At least 10 people were killed and 27 wounded on Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP. A bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as the bus passed, Nangarhar Governor's spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said. "Unfortunately, 10 civilians including a child were killed and 27 were wounded in this incident," he said.

