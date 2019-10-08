close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
AFP
October 8, 2019

South Korea spoils Ellis exit with shock draw against USA

Sports

AFP
October 8, 2019

WASHINGTON: Ji So-yun scored a first-half goal as South Korea tied the United States 1-1 on Sunday, spoiling the final game of coach Jill Ellis and snapping the Americans’ 17-game winning streak.

South Korea, ranked 20th in the world, opened the scoring on Ji’s goal then held on for a draw despite some furious pressure by the mighty Americans in the final minutes of stoppage time. The number one ranked US rang one shot off the crossbar in stoppage time and had another goal called back in extra time because Carli Lloyd was ruled offside.

Lloyd scored the lone US goal in the 37th minute with a superb header that sailed over the top of three South Korean defenders and past the arms of goalkeeper Kang Ga-ae. Lloyd’s marker came just three minutes after Ji’s goal for South Korea, who were forced to play the final 10 minutes of the contest shorthanded because forward Son Hwa-yeon was sent off for a red card. Head coach Ellis announced on July 30 that she was stepping down from her post after five-plus years at the helm of the world’s top team.

