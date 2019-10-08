Knight wins first LPGA title on native Texas soil

LOS ANGELES, California: Texan Cheyenne Knight captured her first US LPGA Tour title in her native Lone Star State on Sunday, firing a 66 for a two-shot win in the Volunteers of America Classic.

The 22-year-old rookie rolled in three birdies on the back nine at the Old American Golf Club course to finish with a 18-under 266 total.

Brittany Altomare and Jaye Marie Green tied for second at 16-under, giving the US the top three spots in the event at The Colony, Texas. Knight came into the tournament needing a top-five finish to crack the top 100 on the LPGA money list.

Until Sunday’s victory, there wasn’t much for Knight to write home about in her rookie season. She missed the cut in half of her 18 starts on the Tour and was looking a relegation to the qualifying series. That all changed this week as she earned a two-year exemption and will play in the CME Globe Tour Championship in November.