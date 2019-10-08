close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 8, 2019

Bad signals

Newspost

 
October 8, 2019

Warid mobile numbers with 0321 & 0322 as the prefixes do not work properly at the MVHS in sector D-17 Islamabad. Mobile signals inside houses there are found very weak and one can’t communicate with those calling. This happens with Warid numbers in particular.

The concerned telecom is requested to look into this issue and resolve it as early as possible so that we can use our mobile phones easily.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost