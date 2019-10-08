Bad signals

Warid mobile numbers with 0321 & 0322 as the prefixes do not work properly at the MVHS in sector D-17 Islamabad. Mobile signals inside houses there are found very weak and one can’t communicate with those calling. This happens with Warid numbers in particular.

The concerned telecom is requested to look into this issue and resolve it as early as possible so that we can use our mobile phones easily.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad