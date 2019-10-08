Man held for attempting to rape minor girl

Police on Monday arrested a suspect for attempting to rape a minor girl in the Ibrahim Hyderi locality. The suspect identified as Mehmood was arrested by the investigation wing of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. The five-year-old girl’s father, a resident of Ali Akbar Shah Goth, lodged an FIR number 240/19 against the suspect on September 20.

The complainant said that her daughter went to Mehmood’s house in the neighbour on September 16 where he attempted to rape her. According to SHO Ejaz Ahmed Khan, the suspect ran away after the incident, but the police later arrested him from the same area.