close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

Man held for attempting to rape minor girl

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

Police on Monday arrested a suspect for attempting to rape a minor girl in the Ibrahim Hyderi locality. The suspect identified as Mehmood was arrested by the investigation wing of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. The five-year-old girl’s father, a resident of Ali Akbar Shah Goth, lodged an FIR number 240/19 against the suspect on September 20.

The complainant said that her daughter went to Mehmood’s house in the neighbour on September 16 where he attempted to rape her. According to SHO Ejaz Ahmed Khan, the suspect ran away after the incident, but the police later arrested him from the same area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi