New lithotripsy section inaugurated at KMC kidney hospital

A new section of lithotripsy was inaugurated on Monday in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD), where a machine has been installed to break the kidney stone.

According to a press statement issued by the corporation, this latest machine is not available in any government hospital, including Civil and Jinnah hospitals. The machine worth Rs75 million was out of order in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and has been shifted to the Institute of Kidney Diseases after being repaired at a cost of Rs12.5 million.

Private hospitals charge millions of rupees for dealing with kidney stones through lithotripsy; however, with this machine in the IKD, 10 patients of kidney stones would be treated on a daily basis free of cost.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar inaugurated this section on Monday in the presence of Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central Rehan Hashmi, chairperson health committee Naheed Fatima, Senior director medical services Dr Salma Kausar and other officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Akhtar said this is good news for people that now such an important facility is available in a KMC hospital. The machine was purchased in 2007 and got out of order in 2010. The corporation, he said, could not repair it due to the non-availability of resources.

He asked the traders community and businessmen to continue their support to the KMC in providing such facilities in their hospitals. He said that the federal and provincial governments make their budgets after major contributions from Karachi, but the port city got nothing in return.

The KMC, he said, was spending much of its resources on the health care sector. The doctors of Karachi Medical and Dental Clinic, he pointed out, were not getting salaries for four months. He had expressed his concerns over the recent increase in the crime rate in the city, especially murders of young doctors.